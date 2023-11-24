Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six in the IND vs AUS 1st T20I was not counted 

There was an interesting incident towards the end of the first T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. With India needing one run off the last ball, Rinku Singh launched Aussie pacer Sean Abbott into the stands at long-on. The runs, however, were not added to the batter’s score as the bowler had overstepped.

Rinku, who was batting on 22, stayed unbeaten on the same score as the one run added to Team India’s total courtesy of the no ball from Abbott was enough to take them past Australia’s total.

Anything after that does not matter with regard to runs. However, if the Men in Blue needed two runs for victory and Rinku had hit a six, the stroke would have been counted. In such a scenario, a no ball would have tied the scores and the six would then have been the winning hit.

As per ICC Men's T20I Playing Conditions 16.5.1:

“As soon as a result is reached as defined in clauses 16.1, 16.2 or 16.3.1, the match is at an end. Nothing that happens thereafter, except as in clause 41.17.2 (Penalty runs), shall be regarded as part of it.

“If a boundary is scored before the batters have completed sufficient runs to win the match, the whole of the boundary allowance shall be credited to the side’s total and, in the case of a hit by the bat, to the striker’s score,” the rule states.

Rinku hit four fours in his cameo as India chased 209 with two wickets in hand.

“It was a tailor-made situation for Rinku” - Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking at the post-match presentation after India’s win, skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Rinku for holding his nerve under pressure.

"The way the boys kept their nerve was great to see. It was a tailor-made situation for Rinku. His composure relaxed me also,” he said.

Suryakumar was the Player of the Match for his 80 off 42 balls. Speaking about his brilliant knock, he said:

"I left the (captaincy) luggage in the dressing room. I just tried to enjoy my batting, whether I am batting 10 or 40 balls.”

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26.