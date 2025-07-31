Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant isn't part of the team's playing XI for the Oval Test against England, set to start on Thursday, July 31. He suffered a big injury setback during the Manchester Test, suffering an injury to his right foot, which later turned out to be a fracture. The injury has ruled him out of action for six weeks as the tourists hope to level the five-Test series at The Oval.

Pant got hit on his right foot while trying to attempt a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' yorker-length delivery on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. The southpaw, clearly in immense pain, had to be taken off the field in a medical cart. Although he returned to bat on Day 2 and scored a brave half-century, he couldn't keep wickets, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in.

Moreover, Pant also didn't come out to bat in his usual No. 5 position in the second innings at Old Trafford, with Washington Sundar coming in instead. Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan was called in as his replacement in the squad for the fifth Test.

Rishabh Pant is the third-highest run-getter of the series after four Tests

Rishabh Pant celebrates his century at Headingley. (Credits: Getty)

Despite not batting in the second innings of the fourth Test, Pant is still the third-highest run-getter of the series with 479 runs at 68.42 in seven innings. He notably started the series with twin tons at Headingley, but India ended up losing as England chased down 371 for victory in the fourth innings. The visitors won the following Test in Edgbaston before England won at Lord's, and the Manchester Test ended in a draw.

India now have an opportunity to level the series at the Kia Oval, which would be a significant achievement for a young side led by Shubman Gill. They batted out a staggering 143 overs in the fourth innings in Manchester to reduce the Test to a stalemate as Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar made centuries.

Team India will have some happy memories of The Oval, given they had beaten England at the venue in 2021. Meanwhile, stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to bat first in London.

