Why is Rohit Sharma is not playing the T20I against New Zealand? 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is a notable absence from the scheme of things unfolding in Ranchi ahead of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Following their 3-0 triumph over the BlackCaps in the ODI series, the two teams are set to lock horns in the shortest format as part of the ongoing home season.

Rohit Sharma was not named in the T20I squad to face New Zealand as he, along with other senior members, have been rested for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, which begins on February 9. The opening batter was not part of the T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier in January 2023 as well.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game



Live - #INDvNZ

@mastercardindia Captain @hardikpandya7 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20 against New Zealand.A look at our Playing XI for the gameLive - bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S… Captain @hardikpandya7 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20 against New Zealand.A look at our Playing XI for the game 👇👇Live - bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia https://t.co/fNd9v9FTZz

Head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Rohit Sharma along with other senior members have been granted a break from T20 cricket. Speaking ahead of the final ODI against New Zealand in Indore, Dravid said:

"There are certain priorities we need to give to certain white-ball tournaments. So, the priority after last year's T20 World Cup has been these six games and Virat has played all these six games and he will get a bit of a break along with Rohit."

The opening batter has led Team India across all six ODIs in the home season so far, even ending his 50-over century drought in the series finale against the Blackcaps.

Despite his rich vein of form, the priority remains the other two formats, with the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup being on the line in 2023.

Who is captaining Team India in Rohit Sharma's absence?

Much like the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which kick-started Team India's home season, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be in charge of leading the T20I side.

As far as Rohit Sharma's absence in the batting order is concerned, Ishan Kishan will claim the spot and is set to open the batting with Shubman Gill. The wicket-keeper batter featured in the middle order during the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Proud to be an Indian, proud to keep working to raise the tricolour higher. Happy Republic Day everyone! Proud to be an Indian, proud to keep working to raise the tricolour higher. Happy Republic Day everyone! 🇮🇳

Other openers in the squad include the returning Prithvi Shaw. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also included in the setup, but a late wrist injury has ruled him out of the series, with no replacement being named.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Who will win the T20I series between India and New Zealand? Let us know what you thin k .

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes