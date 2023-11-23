Why are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Mohammad Shami not playing IND vs AUS T20Is?

After a grueling couple of months, veteran Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami will miss the five-match T20I series against Australia.

They have been on the road playing non-stop cricket since the Asia Cup in September, followed by the 2023 World Cup. There was also a three-match ODI series that was sandwiched between the two tournaments.

India suffered a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the final of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (November 19). Just after three days, Team India are now all set to face the same side in the curtain raiser of the five-match series.

The selectors gave most of the senior Indian players a breather to rejuvenate themselves by resting them for the T20 series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are among the players to miss. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan from the World Cup squad were selected for the T20 series. Surya will also lead the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and opts to bowl in 1st T20I vs Australia in Vizag

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia will commence tonight with the first match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first, as he felt dew might ease out batting conditions in the second half. Speaking after winning the toss, Surya said:

"We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good. We've known that dew plays a factor and the wicket gets better over the second half. Has been difficult, the last two days, but at the end of the day, there's always light at the end of the tunnel. There's a lot of positives when I joined with the guys. Really looking forward to the series.

He continued:

"Most important is the atmosphere in the team. The guys have played enough cricket - both in franchise and domestic cricket. We don't need to tell them much. There needs to be a lot more calm and composure in the dressing room. Washington, Jitesh, Shivam, Avesh miss out."

Do you think India can win the series in the absence of senior players? Let us know your views in the comments section.