"Why didn't you send Corey Anderson?" - Aakash Chopra on USA needing Super Over to beat Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra reckons the United States of America erred in sending Nitish Kumar ahead of Corey Anderson in their 2024 T20 World Cup win against Pakistan. The former India opener feels Monank Patel and company wouldn't have needed a Super Over to win the game if the former New Zealand cricketer was sent to bat at No. 5.

Pakistan set the USA a 160-run target after being asked to bat first in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. Although Babar Azam and company restricted the United States to 159/3 in the main game, they eventually lost in a Super Over.

Reflecting on the USA's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Corey Anderson should have been sent ahead of Nitish Kumar.

"Why didn't you send Corey Anderson? You sent Nitish Kumar. Of course, Nitish Kumar (the politician) is a game-changer these days but you shouldn't have sent him. You should have sent Corey Anderson. Nitish scored a run-a-ball 14, and a game you could have won easily, you ended at 159/3," he said (1:20).

The former India opener attributed the United States' inability to seal a win in the main game to inexperience.

"A Super Over shouldn't have happened when you had lost only three wickets. It's understandable if a Super Over happens after eight wickets, or if three wickets fell in the last over. America's lack of experience was seen. Crossing the finishing line is the most difficult job and that was seen here," Chopra observed.

Nitish (14 off 14) didn't hit a boundary off his first 13 balls. However, he struck a four off the final ball of the main game to take it to a Super Over.

"The game seemed to be one-sided" - Aakash Chopra on the initial part of USA's chase

Monank Patel top-scored for the USA with a 38-ball 50.

Reflecting on the start of the USA innings, Aakash Chopra noted that they seemed headed to an easy win.

"When Pakistan got to bowl, they couldn't take a single wicket. Naseem Shah definitely got Steven Taylor out at the start but after that, runs started and kept getting scored. The game seemed to be one-sided. Monank Patel scored a half-century. He is the captain of this team and bats very well," he said (3:50).

The reputed commentator praised Monank Patel, Andries Gous and Aaron Jones for playing crucial knocks for the United States.

"He played properly, scored 50 runs off just 38 balls, and showed that runs could be scored against Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammed Amir, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan's bowling. So there was nothing wrong with the pitch. When Andries Gous got out, the match turned a little, but Aaron Jones, who was the hero of the Canada match as well, batted well here too," Chopra stated.

Patel and Gous (35 off 26) stitched together a 68-run second-wicket partnership after Steven Taylor was dismissed for a 16-ball 12. Jones scored an unbeaten 36 off 26 deliveries to take the game to a Super Over alongside Nitish Kumar.

