Why is Shadab Khan not playing today’s AUS vs PAK match of 2023 World Cup?

Pakistan have taken a bold decision to bench their vice-captain Shadab Khan for the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage encounter against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Friday, October 20. The leg-spinner had also been struggling for form recently and has been replaced by Usama Mir in the playing XI.

The Men in Green head into the clash against Australia following a heavy defeat to arch-rivals India. The team also had to battle a bout of illness over the course of the six-day break. However, there are no forced changes due to illness or injury.

Shadab's omission has been confirmed as a tactical one by skipper Babar Azam during the toss. He said after electing to bowl first:

"Pitch looks really good and we will try to take early wickets first up. We had a couple of good practice sessions and some timely rest. We were not up to the mark in the last game but are looking to make amends here. We have one change. Shadab Khan makes way for Usama Mir. We wanted to try out a different combination."

Usama Mir had recently played in the 2023 ODI World Cup warm-up matches and was among the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. The leg-spinner had claimed four wickets in two matches and also had a solid campaign for the Manchester Originals at The Hundred.

Shadab Khan has picked up 15 wickets in 14 ODIs in 2023

While the leg-spinner's batting has improved quite a lot in recent times, it has arguably taken a toll on his bowling. In 2023, Shadab Khan has only picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 42.60 and an economy rate of 5.72.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, he has claimed two wickets in three matches, with dismal figures of 0-31 off four overs in the recent loss against India. His only notable performance in recent times has been his display against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, where he took four wickets.

Pakistan have sacrificed their batting depth to being a specialist spinner. The Men in Green will have to rely on Hasan Ali to feature at No. 8, if required.

Is Shadab Khan's slump only a temporary one or something that needs to be worked on? Let us know what you think.