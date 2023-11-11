Why is Shakib Al Hasan not playing today’s AUS vs BAN match of 2023 World Cup?

Bangladesh will be without skipper Shakib Al Hasan for their last league match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11. The seasoned all-rounder suffered an injury to his left Index finger while batting in Bangladesh’s clash against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6.

Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the team against Australia in the regular captain’s absence, while Anamul Haque was named as Shakib's replacement in the 15-member squad.

Shakib was the Player of the Match in Bangladesh’s three-wicket win over Sri Lanka, which knocked out the 1996 world champions. The 36-year-old claimed 2/57 with the ball in his 10 overs and then slammed a defining 82 off 65 balls in a chase of 280, hitting 12 fours and two sixes.

Following the game, the Bangladesh skipper had an X-ray, which confirmed a fracture and ruled him out of the team’s last league game against Australia. Giving details of Shakib’s injury, team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying by ICC:

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today [November 7] to begin his rehab.”

Shakib replacement in Bangladesh’s 2023 World Cup squad, Anamul, has played 45 ODI matches, scoring 1258 ODI runs at an average of 29.95, with three centuries.

The Bangladesh captain was at the center of a major controversy during the World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. He appealed for a “timed out” dismissal against all-rounder Angelo Mathews and the same was upheld by the on-field umpire. Cricket world has been split in its opinion on Shakib’s move, with the spirit of cricket debate being reignited again.

Shakib Al Hasan’s performance in 2023 World Cup

Shakib played seven matches in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 186 runs at an average of 26.57, with a best of 82, which came in the match against Sri Lanka. He also picked up nine wickets with his left-arm spin at an average of 36.55, with his best of 3/30 coming in Bangladesh’s opening clash against Afghanistan.

The 36-year-old had a mixed time with the bat in the tournament. He began the World Cup with scores of 14 and 1 before hitting 40 against New Zealand. The left-hander registered single-figure scores against South Africa and Netherlands before signing off with 43 and 82 versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.