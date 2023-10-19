Why is Shakib Al Hasan not playing today’s IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match?

Bangladesh will be without their captain and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for their all-important clash against India in the 2023 World Cup in Pune.

He picked up an injury to his left quadriceps while taking a run against New Zealand. Although he continued batting and bowled his full quota of overs, the southpaw looked in pain. He has reportedly been left out as a "precautionary" measure.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who replaced him as the captain, said at the toss that the all-rounder was "struggling" but would recover soon.

"He is struggling. I think he'll recover very soon but he's a very important player," Shanto said.

Bangladesh have replaced Shakib with another slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nasum Ahmed. He has played 12 ODIs so far, picking as many wickets at an average of 31.50 and an economy rate of 3.91.

A couple of days ago team director Khaled Mahmud said that Shakib was "80-90 percent" fit and mostly pain-free but they didn't want to risk him for one match.

"We don't want him to miss the rest of the tournament after playing one more game," he said. "There are six matches remaining. It is the doctor and physio's call. We don't want to trouble him in the long term. If he gets clearance from the physio, he will play."

Bangladesh are coming to this match after back-to-back losses. They defeated Afghanistan in their tournament opener but suffered two massive defeats against England (137 runs) and New Zealand (eight wickets).

Shakib al Hasan's ODI record vs India

One of the greatest ODI all-rounders ever, Shakib has a brilliant all-round record against India. In 22 ODIs, he has scored 751 runs at an average of 37.55, including as many as nine fifties and a century.

He has also picked up 29 wickets in these matches at an average of 32.66, including a five-wicket haul in 2022.