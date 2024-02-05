Why is Shubman Gill not on the field on Day 4 of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India batter Shubman Gill is not present on the field with the rest of his teammates on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The youngster reportedly sustained a blow to his right index finger while fielding on Day 2.

Despite sustaining the injury on the second day, Gill braved the discomfort by scoring a crucial hundred in Team India's second innings. The knock came across as a lifesaver for both the hosts as well as his own career, as he ended his string of low scores since occupying the No. 3 slot in the batting order.

The BCCI issued an official statement regarding Gill's absence right after the start of play on Day 4, and uncapped batter Sarfaraz Khan has taken his place on the field as well.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," BCCI's statement read

The right-handed batter scored 104 runs off 147 deliveries, which included 11 fours and two sixes. He survived multiple close calls initially, being saved by a faint inside edge as well as the umpire's call off deliveries from Tom Hartley and James Anderson. He made the most of the opportunity and his knock helped India stretch their lead close to the 400-run mark.

Shubman Gill is one of Team India's most reliable slip fielders

The hosts will certainly miss Gill's services on the field, especially since he has emerged as a reliable fielder in the slip cordon. The youngster claimed four catches in the first innings itself, with three of them coming off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

The extent of the player's injury is yet to be fully known, but Team India will be hoping for the best as they arguably cannot afford another injury midway through the series. There is still doubt surrounding over Virat Kohli's return for the third Test, while Ravindra Jadeja looks certain to miss the upcoming contest on his home ground.

England have started Day 4 on a positive note with Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed looking for runs right away. Axar Patel provided the breakthrough by trapping the nighthawk LBW, and the visitors are currently placed at 112-2 after 25 overs.

Will England create history by chasing down the mammoth total in the fourth innings? Let us know what you think.

