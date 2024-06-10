Why is Shubman Gill not playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup?

Team India began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in style with an eight-wicket win over Ireland in New York. However, they are currently facing arch-rivals Pakistan in their second game at the same venue.

The Men in Blue were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs, owing to some brilliant bowling from Pakistan. India's sorry display with the willow had fans wondering about talented batter Shubman Gill.

Unfortunately, Gill was left out of the 15-member squad for the tournament despite an impressive IPL 2024 season. The Gujrat Titans skipper scored 426 runs at an average of 38.73 and a strike rate of over 147 in 12 outings.

This was on the back of a stunning IPL season in 2023 where Gill was the leading run-scorer with an incredible 890 runs in 17 games. However, his T20I form has been iffy at best with an overall average of only 25.76 in 14 matches.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to India's T20 lineup earlier this year after the 2022 World Cup, Team India were left to choose only one other opener. The management went with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who provided them with a left-handed option.

Despite missing out on the first 15, Gill is still part of the five-member traveling reserves with Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

"He should be hurting" - Ravi Shastri on Gill's omission

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri felt Shubman Gill should be hurting with his omission from the T20 World Cup squad.

Shastri mentioned this during his commentary stint on Star Sports during the Gujarat Titans' (GT) game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10.

"He (Gill) would be hurting. He should be hurting. He should look at it positively and try to get better. A player of his calibre would walk into any side, but such is the talent in India that he doesn't get a place. His class will continue to grow. He might not be in the World Cup side but he will take it in his stride. That will help him become a better player. He'll go from strength to strength," said Shastri.

Gill scored a magnificent 104 off 55 deliveries in that game to help GT pull off a 35-run win.

The talented youngster was part of the Indian squad that finished runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

