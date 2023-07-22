Why was there no Super Over after tie in India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

The third and series-deciding Women's ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in a tie after the visitors got all out for 225 with three balls to spare in the chase. As both teams won one game apiece previously, the series ended as a draw and both teams shared the trophy.

Fans and viewers were confused after the match, wondering why there was no super over after the scores were tied. The commentators revealed that super over was not possible as the scheduled time limit of the match was exceeded by then.

This garnered frustrated reactions from fans on social media platforms, who felt that the thrilling match deserved closure as it ended without a decisive finish.

Bangladesh batted first in this contest and made 224/5 in 50 overs. Fargana Hoque (107) and Shamima Sultana (52) helped them score a competitive total in the series finale.

India then looked in control for the majority period in the chase. Smriti Mandhana (59) and Harleen Deol (77) led the way for visitors with their 107-run partnership. However, their batting line-up crumbled under pressure after their departure.

They were 215/6 in the 47th over, with just 11 runs to win, and had Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease. The Indian team choked in this situation and dramatically collapsed to get all out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

"Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring" - India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

During the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet Kaur slammed the umpiring decisions during the second innings of the match. She mentioned that they would come prepared the next time to Bangladesh to handle such below-par umpiring standards.

Kaur said:

"Bangladesh batted very well, took singles and doubles, and we leaked a few runs. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring. It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions."

She added:

"Harleen looked very promising so we promoted her. Jemi looked very good. Our High Commissioner from India is also here, we hope you'd have invited him here (to the presentation ceremony). The crowd cheered for both sides, you need that in such matches."