Why is Travis Head not playing today’s IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match?

Travis Head is not part of Australia's playing XI in their 2023 World Cup opener against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The left-handed batter sustained a fracture to his left hand after being hit by a Gerald Coetzee bouncer in the fourth ODI against South Africa last month. Despite the injury, he made it to Australia's final 2023 ODI World Cup squad from the initial provisional list. Head was absent from the three-match ODI series against India ahead of the mega tournament.

The fracture seemingly rules out Head for the first half of the tournament and Australia will have to cope without his services for the time being. Confirming that the batter is not part of the playing XI for the clash against India, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said during the toss:

"Travis Head's on the couch in Adelaide. Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis who is not quite right and Josh Inglis miss out."

As far as the contest is concerned, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. "We're going to bat. Looks like a good wicket. Sun's out so looks like a good afternoon to bat. We're in a really good spot. We've played quite a lot in the last month or so. Feels like we've got the balance between game time and a bit of rest for the players," Cummins added.

Australia have several injury concerns to deal with. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is carrying an injury that rules him out of the game against India. If that was not enough, spinner Adam Zampa sustained a gash to his face courtesy of the hotel swimming pool, just a day before the match.

Who is opening the innings for Australia in Travis Head's absence?

The Aussies have switched to an opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh ever since Travis Head's injury. Marsh had also opened the innings during the three-match ODI series against India earlier this year, back when Warner was recovering from an injury.

Marsh has been successful at the top of the order in recent times when it comes to white-ball cricket. Leading Australia, he had a prolific series in South Africa and he will be hoping to translate the same form into the 2023 ODI World Cup as well.

Will Australia miss the services of the opening batter in their crucial clash against India? Let us know what you think.