"Why troll the players and their families?" - Harbhajan Singh appeals to cricket fans to stop abusive behaviors against Australia after WC final loss

Former Indian off-spinner and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has requested the cricket fans to stop abusing family members of the Australian team following their World Cup 2023 triumph.

Australia outplayed hosts India in the final by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to win their sixth ODI World Cup crown.

According to multiple reports, a section of angry fans, mostly supporters of the Indian team, issued rape threats on social media platforms to the wife and daughter of Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match in the final.

Coming out in support of the Australian team and their family members, Harbhajan, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup winning side, appealed to all cricket fans in general to put an end to such derogatory remarks.

"Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That's it," Harbhajan wrote on his X account.

"Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and dignity are more important," he added.

Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman hits back at abusive trolls

Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman, who is of Indian origin, was also targeted by some disgruntled fans after India's World Cup final defeat. However, Vini didn't remain silent over the incidents and retorted to their abusive behavior in an Instagram post, which was also a congratulatory message for her husband.

"aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy… Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband plus father of your child plays in #nobrainer. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues (SIC),” Vini wrote in her Instagram post on Monday.

Travis Head, who missed Australia's initial matches in the World Cup due to an injury, slammed 137 runs off 120 balls in the final. Australia completed the moderate 241-run chase in 43 overs, with Maxwell hitting the winning runs.