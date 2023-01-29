Why is Umran Malik not playing today's IND vs NZ match?

Team India have left out speedster Umran Malik from their playing XI in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday.

Captain Hardik Pandya felt that the pitch had a lot of turn on offer, and that made the hosts pick leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in Umran's place.

Umran had a pretty disappointing outing in the first T20I in Ranchi, where he bowled just one over and was taken to the cleaners by Devon Conway.

Here's what Hardik had to say at the toss:

"We were also thinking to bat first but bowling is also fine. We, as a team, have always spoken about getting into the challenge. It can't get more difficult than this in a bi-lateral series. So, we are looking forward to it."

He added:

"We have to realize that even if we go for runs, we can do better. Two balls can be decisive in this format so we have to keep going. It might turn, so Umran sits this one out and Yuzi is in. Kulcha are back!"

India's decision to play three spinners proving to be a masterstroke

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Umran was dropped from the playing XI. However, at the halfway stage of New Zealand's innings, it seems like a fantastic decision from the Indian team management.

There is quite some help in the pitch for the spinners, and they have been right on top of the visitors. New Zealand have scored just 54 runs and lost four wickets with just nine overs left.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

