Why did Virat Kohli cover Team India logo on helmet with tape in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket during Delhi's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The former captain walked out to bat on Day 2 (Friday, January 31) of the red-ball contest.

Kohli's helmet caught the attention of many fans. While it was his usual gear, the viewers wondered why the star batter had covered the Team India logo with brown tape.

It was done due to an instruction by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian board issued a mandate in 2014, according to which the players were not allowed to wear a Team India jersey, helmet or cap in domestic cricket tournaments.

Sharing details about the rule, a BCCI official told PTI in December 2014 (via PTI):

"The clear instruction given to the match referees is to tell team officials that the players are not permitted to use India jerseys, caps or helmets. If the players inadvertently wear India stuff, there should be taping on the helmet crest or caps. That's the reason match referee Sanjay Raul intimated both Delhi and Saurashtra managers about BCCI diktat."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli made a comeback in the Ranji Trophy after over 12 years. The seasoned campaigner last played in the tournament in November 2012.

Virat Kohli perished early in Delhi's first innings of Ranji Trophy 2024-24 match against Railways

Fans gathered in large numbers on the opening day of Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback. However, they didn't get to see the veteran cricketer bat as Delhi won the toss and chose to field first.

Kohli walked out to bat in the morning second of Day 2. However, it was a brief stay at the crease of the champion batter. He scored just six runs off 15 balls before walking back to the pavilion.

The right-handed batter lost his wicket while trying to play a straight drive off pacer Himanshu Sangwan's bowling in the 28th over of the innings. However, he failed to get any connection and the ball crashed onto the off-stump.

