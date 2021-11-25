Why are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing today's 1st IND vs NZ 2021 Test?

India take on New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur today without several of their mainstays, including red-ball captain Virat Kohli and senior opener Rohit Sharma.

Both players are on a much-needed break from international cricket. Virat Kohli, after over six months of cricket, was given a rest from the recently-concluded T20 series as well. He's missing the first Test, but will be back to play and lead the second in Mumbai. Kohli has already started training at the Wankhade Stadium.

Rohit Sharma, though sharing almost the same workload as Virat Kohli for the past six months, took part in T20s as it was his first as a full-time captain in the format. He'll miss both the Tests and will only be back for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Rohit Sharma's opening partner, KL Rahul, will also sit out both the Tests after pulling his hamstring recently. He's undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru and is expected to be fit for South Africa.

Also resting in the Test series are pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have shouldered most of India's fast-bowling weight in the last 12 months. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also got a well-deserved breather. Veteran 'keeper Wriddhiman Saha will take the gloves for this rubber.

Who have replaced Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian team for the first Test?

Long-time vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is standing in for Virat Kohli as the skipper for the first Test. He's also likely to take the 32-year-old's batting spot - no.4 - in the match. India have handed a debut to former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who will almost certainly slot in at no.5, between Rahane and Saha.

With both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul out, India have new-look opening pair for the series. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal suffered injuries during the tour of England in August and will now make take guard together at the top of the order for the team. Both will want to make it count before the regular openers are back.

Edited by Samya Majumdar