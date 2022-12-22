“Why will you drop a good player who is in form?” – Saba Karim hits out as Kuldeep Yadav is dropped for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Former India selector Saba Karim has expressed his dissent at Kuldeep Yadav’s absence from the Indian team in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The veteran believes that the left-arm wrist spinner should have found a place after emerging Player of the Match in the Chattogram Test, having picked eight wickets and contributed vital 40 runs.

Speaking on India news, Karim said:

“Why will you drop a good player who is in form? What was the need to play an extra seamer? R Ashwin took four wickets, which means it’s a surface where a bowler like Kuldeep would have benefitted."

He, however, felt that India's think tank was right in the decision to play three seamers in Dhaka.

"I think India have played with three seamers owing to the nature of the pitch, like in ODIs.”

Saba Karim added that Team India can’t bench Axar Patel because he has performed well in sub-continent conditions. He said:

“There is no doubt that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are your top two quality spinners. Axar Patel’s track record has been phenomenal, especially how he got wickets. You can’t bench him. So, I think Kuldeep Yadav will have to wait for his chances.”

Axar has picked up 44 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 13 after he made his debut in 2021. Meanwhile, Yadav has scalped 34 wickets in eight Tests since his debut in 2017.

As far as the second Test is concerned, Ashwin scalped four wickets among spinners, while Axar returned wicketless. India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings.

“A left-arm seamer should play because he brings in a new variety” – Saba Karim on Jaydev Unadkat

Saba Karim further praised Jaydev Unadkat for his Test comeback after a gap of 12 years. He feels that the left-arm pacer adds variety to Team India.

The former India cricketer said:

“Jaydev Unadkat bowled exceptional spells. He has experience of bowling on similar wickets. A left-arm seamer should play because he brings in a new variety.”

Unadkat picked up a couple of wickets in the form of Mushfiqur Rahim and Zakir Hasan on Day 1 against Bangladesh.

The Saurashtra skipper enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 Ranji season, where he picked up 67 wickets in 10 FC games. He recently picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes