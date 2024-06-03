Why is Zimbabwe not part of the 2024 T20 World Cup?

The 2024 T20 World Cup is currently underway with teams playing their opening games in the West Indies and USA. The tournament is featuring a record 20 teams in the ongoing edition with four groups of five each.

Fans have been wondering why Zimbabwe are not part of the showpiece event. Unfortunately, Zimbabwe were not one of the top two teams in the African leg of the T20 World Cup qualifiers, meaning they failed to qualify for the showpiece event.

Zimbabwe needed to finish in the top two to earn a spot in the T20 World Cup, but they lost to Namibia and Uganda - the two teams that qualified for the tournament.

It continued a dismal run for them in World Cup qualifiers after they failed to make it to the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups. Zimbabwe also missed out on playing the 2021 T20 World Cup due to a suspension.

Despite being part of the 2022 edition and advancing to the second round, they finished at the bottom with only one win in five outings, preventing direct qualification for the ongoing World Cup.

"It’s something that we’re going to have to carry for a long time" - Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza admitted that his side will carry the pain of not qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup for a long time.

It was the first time the side failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup, with their two other absences in 2009 and 2021 happening due to a withdrawal and suspension.

Ahead of their five-match T20I series against Bangladesh last month, Raza spoke to reporters about missing out on the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said (via Sportstar):

"I think that’s something that will always be painful. Not just when we play, I think even when we retire. It’s not just pain that we’re feeling now, I think it’s something that we’re going to have to carry for a long time. We have a huge responsibility back home as well for the people and the kids that are playing this sport and the kids who want to make a career out of this sport. The future of the sport in (my) country is enough motivation for me to try and take away the pain."

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe did little to provide joy to their home fans, losing 1-4 to Bangladesh.

Their next assignment will be a 5-match T20I series at home against India, starting July 6.

