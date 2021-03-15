ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on March 15

West Indies completed a hat-trick of wins in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on Sunday evening. The Men in Maroon whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in their first home series of this new competition.

The home side had won the first two ODIs by chasing Sri Lanka's target successfully. The same trend continued in the final one-dayer as Darren Bravo's hundred guided West Indies home with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

Courtesy of the win, the West Indies team has climbed to fifth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The former two-time world champions have the same points as England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

West Indies' net run rate has kept the team down to number five

West Indies could have attained second place after their series win against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, their inferior net run rate has kept them down to fifth spot.

Meanwhile, the Islanders continue to languish in 10th position with no points in three matches.

There will be two more ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series this month. New Zealand will host Bangladesh for a three-match series, while India and England will play three games in Pune.

Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein gave West Indies their third win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Every match is of equal importance in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Keeping this in mind, the West Indies cricket team brought their 'A' game to the table in the final one-dayer of the series against Sri Lanka.

Home captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to field. Wanindu Hasaranga's 60-ball 80* took Sri Lanka to 274/6 in 50 overs. Earlier, Akeal Hosein's three-wicket haul had reduced the visitors to 151/6.

In reply, West Indies lost Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed in the powerplay overs. However, Darren Bravo's century ensured the Caribbean side chased the target in 48.3 overs. Shai Hope and Kieron Pollard backed Bravo with a fifty each.