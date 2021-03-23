"It was about time I showed what I could do with the bat" - Rahkeem Cornwall after his maiden Test fifty

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall stole the limelight on Day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies, courtesy of his unbeaten 60. The Antiguan said it was about time he contributed with the bat for his side.

Rahkeem Cornwall came into the middle with West Indies in a spot of bother at 171-7. After bowling Sri Lanka out for 169 in the first innings, the hosts were in danger of not taking full advantage of their impressive bowling performance. However, along with Joshua Da Silva, Cornwall shared a 90-run stand to put the Windies in a good position.

Speaking after the end of the day's play, Cornwall acknowledged that it is tough to keep improving on both aspects of the game.

"It is kind of hard (on improving both bowling and batting). I haven't been scoring runs for a little bit. It was about time I showed what I could do with the bat. Put my head down and bat for my team," the West Indies spinner said.

Revealing his chat in the middle with batting partner Joshua Da Silva, Cornwall said:

"It was a simple one (On his chat with batting partner Joshua Da Silva). Joshua told me to back myself and once the ball is in my area, execute (the shots) well. Think it was a very good partnership. We were in a spot of bother, just had to grind it out and bat and score runs."

History in Wadadli!🇦🇬 Cornwall continues his stand at the crease tomorrow!#WIvSL #MenInMaroon

⏰: 10:00 A.M. AST/ 9:00 A.M. Jamaica pic.twitter.com/LZOvxmk5Dr — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 22, 2021

Cornwall batted aggressively, striking 75.95 en route to his maiden Test fifty. He also became the first Antiguan to score a fifty at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The first hour would be very important: Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall believes his job is still not done, with Joshua Da Silva getting out for 46 towards the end of Day 2.

"It would be very important (batting well tomorrow), i think the first hour, we know is crucial. Once we get through the first hour without any damage, i think we can push on from there," Cornwall added.

It remains to be seen whether Sri Lanka will be able to stage a fightback, with the West Indies currently leading by 99 runs at the end of Day 2.

Rahkeem Cornwall today:



🔹️Highest score by a number 9 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium



🔹️Highest score by a West Indian number 9 v Sri Lanka#WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/smyZpP1o8j — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 22, 2021