WI vs AUS 2021: Cricket West Indies confirms negative Covid test results following match suspension

After a sudden Covid-19 case compelled the suspension of the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia minutes before the start of play, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that all 152 members who were a part of the bio-bubble have returned negative Covid-19 results in another round of testing later during the day.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce that all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results, following the suspension of Thursday’s second CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) before a ball was bowled at Kensington Oval, Barbados." - Read a statement on the official website of Cricket West Indies.

Earlier, the second ODI between hosts West Indies and Australia had to be called off after the toss took place following the last-moment Covid-positive result of a non-playing staff from the West Indies contingent. The match officials acted swiftly and immediately put all those involved in isolation for the next few days.

All players, support staff and media personnel will be tested for the virus multiple times over the course of the next couple of days to rule out any health risks.

CWI and CA to mutually decide series resumption date post negative Covid-19 results

Post approval from the Barbados health ministry, Cricket West Indies will hold meetings with Cricket Australia in order to mutually decide on the resumption date of the now-suspended bilateral series.

"CWI has been working closely with Local Ministries of Health to operate strict bio-secure bubbles successfully during the past year, and will continue to prioritize the health, safety and wellbeing for all concerned." - Read the statement by CWI.

Both teams & match officials to return to the team hotel & will be re-tested later today. They'll remain in isolation until their PCR-Test results are returned. A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made later once all test results are confirmed #WIvsAUS — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 22, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar