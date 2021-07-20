WI vs AUS head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

For the first time since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Australia will cross swords with the West Indies in the ODI arena. The two teams will play three ODIs against each other in an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series this month.

Keeping the COVID-19 travel restrictions in mind, Cricket West Indies (CWI) have allotted all matches of the West Indies vs Australia ODI series to the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

It is interesting to note that Australia will play their first away bilateral ODI series against the West Indies since 2012 this month. The previous ODI series between the two teams in the Caribbean ended in a draw, with both squads winning two matches each.

Here's a look at the head-to-head stats in ODI cricket before Australia and the West Indies battle again in the 50-over format.

West Indies vs Australia head-to-head stats

The ICC's new 'Super League' means that Australia can't afford any slip-ups on route the 2023 Men's World Cup #WIvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 19, 2021

Australia lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against the West Indies by 74-60. The two teams have played 140 ODI matches to date. Three of them ended in a tie, while three ended in no result.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the West Indies, the Men in Maroon trail by 18-25. It will be exciting to see if the West Indies team can improve their record in home ODIs against Australia.

West Indies vs Australia: Numbers you need to know before the ODI series

Mitchell Starc dismissed Chris Gayle in the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies.

Among the active players, Chris Gayle has the most runs (769) in West Indies vs Australia ODI matches. The Universe Boss has a batting average of 26.51 in ODIs against Australia.

Mitchell Starc has scalped 21 wickets in seven ODIs against the West Indies, the most by any current bowler from both squads. Starc's best bowling figures against the Men in Maroon are 5/20.

