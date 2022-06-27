"This is the hallmark of greatness"- Ian Bishop reacts to Michael Holding's praise for Kemar Roach

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach touched the milestone of 250 Test wickets during their ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh. In the process, he surpassed Michael Holding on the list of the highest wicket-takers for West Indies in Test cricket.

Holding played 60 Test matches for West Indies, scalping 249 wickets at an economy rate of 2.85. Kemar Roach had 249 wickets to his name when he started bowling for West Indies in the second innings of their ongoing ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh.

Roach surpassed Holding by dismissing veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal in the third over of the innings. The Caribbean pacer scalped two more wickets, taking his overall tally to 252 by the end of the day's play.

WI Legend Michael Holding had some special words to say to @KemarAJR after he got to his 250 Test wicket milestone.

Soon after, Michael Holding sent a message to Kemar Roach, congratulating him on his 250th Test wicket. Here's what he said:

“I want to send my heartiest congratulations to Kemar for getting to 250 mark and hence getting past my 249 wickets. What is more important and more impressive is the fact that he had been playing for so long. Fast bowlers don’t usually extend their careers as long as he has, a few do yes, but he has been going now just about 13 years."

Kemar Roach has grown into a legend: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies player Ian Bishop quoted the video posted by Cricket West Indies and commented on Twitter:

"This is the hallmark of greatness. Michael Holding is forever a champion. Kemar has grown into a legend so beautifully."

Roach's three-wicket haul has helped West Indies reduce Bangladesh to 132/6 in their second innings. Bangladesh still trail by 42 runs. Nurul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are out in the middle for the visitors.

With two more days of action left, it should not be a surprise if West Indies win this Test match.

