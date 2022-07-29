WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma power Team India to 190 in 1st T20I

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik powered Team India to a massive score of 190/6 in the first T20I against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on July 29 (Friday).

After being asked to bat first by Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma walked in with a new opening partner in Suryakumar Yadav. The two Mumbai batters got their side off to a brisk start with a 44-run stand in 4.4 overs. Suryakumar perished in the fifth over after miscuing a big shot against Akeal Hosein.

Shreyas Iyer (0) also followed him to the pavilion soon after. With conditions not viable for free stroke-making, Rohit Sharma dropped the anchor and tried to build the innings steadily even though wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Team India were in a precarious situation at 138/6 in 16 overs, having lost their skipper. Dinesh Karthik (41* in 19 balls) joined hands with Ravichandran Ashwin (13*) and played a blinder to provide a much-needed impetus to the innings in the death overs. Karthik's late blitz lifted Team India to 190/6, which is potentially an above-par score on the surface.

Akeal Hosein (1/14) was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, as he kept the batters on a leash with tight lines utilizing the grip from the surface. Jason Holder (1/50) had an unforgettable outing in which he kept erring in lengths and got smashed all over the park.

Fans react after Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma help India post 190/6

Fans enjoyed the aggressive batsmanship of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in the first innings of the first T20I against the West Indies. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sky11 @sky11official

Absolute destruction from Dinesh Karthik



#WIvsIND #CricketTwitter 41 off just 19 balls!Absolute destruction from Dinesh Karthik 41 off just 19 balls!Absolute destruction from Dinesh Karthik 🔥#WIvsIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/vH568OYadc

