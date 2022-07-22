WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after toss in the 1st ODI

Team India's Caribbean tour will commence tonight (July 22) with the first match of the 3-match ODI series against the West Indies side. Considering the short gap between the England series and this one, selectors decided to rest some of the senior players, including regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading the young Indian side in the ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja, the designated vice-captain, will miss the first two matches after sustaining a knee injury.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Jason Holder missed out for the hosts as he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game.

The Indian management gave Shubman Gill the nod ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad. He will partner Shikhar Dhawan in the opening slots. Flamboyant wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has received a well-deserved opportunity at No. 5 in the playing XI.

Axar Patel will be filling the all-rounder void left behind by Ravindra Jadeja. Shardul Thakur's presence at number 8 will cushion the side's batting line-up.

Here are the playing XIs:

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

WI vs IND 2022: Fans react to Team India's XI through meme

Fans took notice of Team India's playing XI composition and were glad that Sanju Samson got a chance after missing out on numerous occasions. They also voiced their views on several other match-related subjects with some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Jyran😚 @Jyran45 ☹ Ishan Kishan playing 11 me kyn nehi hai. Ishan Kishan playing 11 me kyn nehi hai.😤☹😠 https://t.co/idKjacK2QJ

नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 @Gauri_doonite #WIvIND #IndvsWI

Match will b telecast on DD Sports



Meanwhile Today Star Sports & Sony Ten channels 🤣 Match will b telecast on DD SportsMeanwhile Today Star Sports & Sony Ten channels #WIvIND #IndvsWIMatch will b telecast on DD SportsMeanwhile Today Star Sports & Sony Ten channels 👇 🤣 https://t.co/EUzHYZ547J

Saabii @saabii____ Sanju Samson fans right now Sanju Samson fans right now https://t.co/lwBvzqQfob

best girl @awkdipti SHREYAS IYER VICE CAPTAIN??!! AAAAAAAAAAAAA SHREYAS IYER VICE CAPTAIN??!! AAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/SLsDTD64nP

