WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Shubman Gill is agonizingly stranded on 98* in 3rd ODI

The rain Gods denied talented youngster Shubman Gill his maiden international century in the third ODI against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27). By the time showers started after the 36th over, Gill was batting on 98*(98) in the company of Sanju Samson (6*).
Team India had 225/3 on the scoreboard after 36 overs. However, they could not resume batting again due to a rain delay. After Duckworth Lewis (DLS) calculations, West Indies were given a target of 257 to chase down in 35 overs.
Indian cricket fans were disappointed to see the heartbreak of Shubman Gill and empathized with him. Some also felt that the 22-year-old batter slowed down considerably after reaching the 90s, which eventually turned out to be a bane for him. They all expressed their views in the form of intriguing memes on social media platforms.
At the time of writing, the Windies are tottering at 7-2 in four overs after Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets in three balls. Shai Hope and Brandon King are at the crease and will try to rescue their team.
Pragyan Ojha analyses Shubman Gill's inability to convert starts in the first two ODIs against West Indies
Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha recently opined that Shubman Gill has all the tools to excel. However, he has to maximize his scores after getting starts as a lot of talented players are waiting for their chances on the bench. Speaking to FanCode in this regard, Pragyan Ojha said:
"If we talk about Shubman Gill’s talent, there is no doubt that’s enormous. That is the simple reason he is part of the team. But you have to make the most of those starts. There is obviously a pool of players so there will be pressure to perform."
Ojha added:
"If we see, Ishan Kishan is waiting in the wings while Ruturaj Gaikwad is also warming the bench with an exceptional record in domestic cricket. If you are angry with your performance, channelise it in the right direction. You have to convert those 30s, 40s into 70s or 100s. Otherwise, there will be disappointments."
