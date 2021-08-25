Our batters need to sit down and work out how to get big scores: West Indies' coach Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has stated that their batting wasn't up to the mark against Pakistan. Speaking to the host broadcaster, according to ESPNcricinfo, Simmons said that while there were signs of improvement, there was still a lot of work to be done.

"We see that we can bat. We are spending 110 balls for 50 runs but it's how we read the situation of the game. We might be batting well, like we saw in the first innings then the ball started swinging a little bit more. We've got to assess those situations in order for us to get the big scores. We've seen a more controlled approach to the start of everyone's innings, but we have to work out how we go from the 40s and 50s to the 100s and 150s," he said.

"From a point of view that we are seeing improvement in the fact that guys are trying to do the things that are necessary for us to be a better Test batting team. The bowling has been exceptional - it carries its weight and pulls the team - but the batters have to sit down and work out how to get to the scores we want to get," Simmons added.

Can't force white-ball players to play Test cricket: Simmons

One must have the want to play Test cricket: Phil Simmons

Simmons, when asked whether there were batters in West Indies' limited-overs side that he would like to bring into the Test team, said that forcing players to play Test cricket would serve no one.

"You have to want [it], you have to have that desire, that conviction to play Test cricket. Maybe be out there for a day-and-a-half and then come and bat. It's for guys to want to play, we know the ones who are capable. But if you don't have that want, you can't do it. [It] makes no sense us selecting you and forcing you to play Test cricket and then you are just out there," Simmons said.

