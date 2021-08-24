We have full faith in their security arrangements: Henry Nicholls on New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls has said that his team has full faith in the security experts and officials of Pakistan regarding New Zealand's upcoming tour of the country.

The right-handed batsman stated that the Kiwi side knows that the people in charge in Pakistan will do everything in their control to have international cricket back on their grounds. As reported by NewsHub, Nicholls said:

"It's something that has been talked about a bit in the media. But I certainly know as a players' group and New Zealand Cricket's point of view, that the security checks that they do - and everything like that - we have full faith in that and that is being completed at the moment..."

Nicholls added:

"The recommendations that come from that, as a playing group, we have a lot of trust in that, so we know they won't put us in any undue danger. And we know obviously Pakistan as well will do everything they can to have cricket in there, which is again an exciting prospect for everyone."

Hear from skipper @Tomlatham2 about the new players he will lead against @BCBtigers & @TheRealPCB next month. The T20I Series against Bangladesh will be the first time Latham has led the team in T20 cricket.

England and New Zealand send their security experts to Pakistan

Pakistan will host New Zealand in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, starting next month.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have sent their security experts to Pakistan to take note of the security arrangements in the country. Reg Dickason from the ECB and David Snare from NZC are currently in the Asian nation to evaluate the security situation.

Before traveling to Pakistan and facing the hosts in three ODIs and five T20Is from September 17, the Kiwis will play Bangladesh in five T20Is. The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh will get underway next week.

A quiet @AKL_Airport tonight with the team leaving for Bangladesh at midnight.



Hear from Henry Nicholls on the challenge that lies ahead

