Watch: Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka given out obstructing the ball, Twitter disagrees with decision

The first ODI of the series between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Antigua was embroiled in controversy after Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka was given out for obstructing the field.

The incident occurred during the first ball of the 22nd over after Sri Lanka decided to bat first after winning the toss.

A length ball from West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was played by Danushka Gunathilaka and the delivery ended up dropping near his feet. At the other end, Pathum Nissanka came charging through, looking for a single.

Danushka Gunathilaka has been given out Obstructing the field. Very difficult to interpret if this was a wilful obstruction. Looks unintentional but has been given out as per the lawspic.twitter.com/CJh3GmzvaN — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2021

Danushka Gunathilaka, however, refused the run. While looking to get back to his crease, the batsman’s feet came in contact with the ball, and it moved back towards the crease along with him just as Pollard was rushing in for a run-out.

As per the replays, it looked like Danushka Gunathilaka was looking to get away from the ball, but could not balance himself to control his actions.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, who ruled the batsman out due to obstruction of the field. Danushka Gunathilaka was sent back to the stands for a well compiled 55 from 61 balls.

According to ICC rules, the batsman can be given out obstructing the field if he/she willfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by words or action. The law adds that a batsman cannot be considered to be “obstructing the field” if the obstruction or distraction is accidental or in order to avoid injury.

Twitter rules Danushka Gunathilaka ‘not out’

Even as the third umpire decided to adjudicate Danushka Gunathilaka out, most fans on Twitter believe that the Sri Lankan batsman should not have lost his wicket. According to many, Danushka Gunathilaka’s actions were clearly not intentional. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Front on angle of the incident & the law. pic.twitter.com/t1uyUaQ0hQ — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2021

WI team should saw some sportsmanship, How on earth was that intentional, and even if it was,It won’t matter much, as he wasn’t able to runout him. — Ranjitsinh B (@rnjt2112) March 10, 2021

I mean we have seen cricket long enough to know, 9/10 times you won't know where the ball is in these situations. It's not deliberate attempt — Archit Gupta (@archit_404) March 10, 2021

It doesn't look intentional, It happens sometimes You don't know where the ball is and you are worried about either your partner or yourself — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) March 10, 2021

Don't think this was intentional. Should've been not out — Gaurav 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@GauravZeeshan) March 10, 2021

He was unaware that the ball is behind his leg..when he noticed it he jumped back to the crease meaning Pollard running in to collect the ball.. — Bishal Pandey (@BishalPandey07) March 10, 2021

Yeah he looks down when the ball is already below his shoe. Bizarre umpiring this!!

And on what basis do they give the soft signal which affects the third umpire decision!?

Because I guess they make the soft signal based on their instinct.@irbishi @RusselArnold69 — Aditya Pandey (@Pandey_Adi26) March 10, 2021

it doesn’t look intentional..and also he is in good enough distance to get into the crease.. — మహేష్ (@sagar_gogula) March 10, 2021

How the hell it is willful — pardeep sharma प्रदीप शर्मा (@prady7777) March 10, 2021

There were a few, though, who did feel that the right decision was made.

This gives the full picture... didn’t realise the other batsmen was 3/4 of the way down the wicket.



Correct decision IMO https://t.co/QXE2ieLfj3 — Dan (@SFC_Copey) March 10, 2021

Definate not out but when we see non striker...it might be intentional to save his partner by blocking pollard. pic.twitter.com/S3JwqRAr7v — GYPSY🕊️ (@Gypsy_offl) March 10, 2021

As one of my friend pointed out... Where was the non striker if he was out of the crease backingup then Wi has a good point to appeal.... — Sharah (@bsksara) March 10, 2021

Sri Lanka were 230 for 9 in the 49th over. Apart from Danushka Gunathilaka, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Ashen Bandara also hit half-centuries. However, the rest of the batting order crumbled at the end of the innings.