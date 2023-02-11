WI-W vs ENG-W weather update: Boland Park, Paarl weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 2

A full 40 overs of action awaits fans in Paarl as the weather forecast for the second ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies Women (WI-W) and England Women (SL-W) has no chance of precipitation. The Group B game will take place at Boland Park on Saturday, February 11.

It will be the first game for both teams who will hope to start their campaigns on a winning note. England have landed in South Africa as the second-ranked team, with some fine form behind them. Led by Heather Knight, they have some quality players in their ranks who can win games single-handedly.

England have reached at least the semi-finals in six of the past seven T20 World Cups and are one of the favorites to reach the top four from Group B.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be led by Hayley Matthews, who has tons of international experience under her belt. They have had a torrid run in the build-up to the tournament, failing to make it to the tri-series final involving South Africa and India. It will take some serious effort from West Indies to beat heavyweights England.

Paarl Weather - Boland Park weather report on February 11 - No rain predicted

Fans are likely to be treated to an uninterrupted game as the Paarl weather forecast shows no precipitation at all during the second ICC Women's T20 World Cup between West Indies Women and England Women.

The temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius. There will be no cloud cover and the humidity is expected to be around 20 percent.

All in all, it will be hot out there in Paarl and players need to keep themselves hydrated throughout the game.

WI-W vs ENG-W squads

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, and Alice Capsey.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, and Djenaba Joseph.

