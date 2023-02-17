WI-W vs IRE-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 13

An uninterrupted game is on the cards in Cape Town for the 13th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W).

According to the weather reports, there is little chance of rain playing spoilsport. The Group B fixture will take place at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 17.

West Indies have lost both of their games so far in the competition. After a seven-wicket defeat against England, the Windies succumbed to a six-wicket loss against India on Wednesday, February 15. They will need to beat Ireland to keep their hopes of making it to the knockout stages alive.

West Indies, meanwhile, head into this crucial game with some key players potentially absent. Stafanie Taylor was stretchered off the field in the last game against India, while skipper Hayley Matthews also suffered a shoulder injury late in the game.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket (2/2)

Stafanie’s health is our priority, and our medical team continues to assess her and will be giving her all the support she needs, so she can return to action as soon as possible. We will provide an update in due course.

- CWI Medical Team (2/2)Stafanie’s health is our priority, and our medical team continues to assess her and will be giving her all the support she needs, so she can return to action as soon as possible. We will provide an update in due course.- CWI Medical Team

However, head coach Courtney Walsh is confident Matthews will be available for selection against Ireland, a team that has also lost both of its games so far in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

They suffered a 70-run defeat to Pakistan in their second match, following an opening loss to England. As a result, they will have to win their games against the West Indies and India to keep themselves in the hunt for a knockout berth.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 17 - Little rain predicted

Ireland Women’s Cricket @IrishWomensCric



Learning game on game and looking ahead to tomorrow's match



Next up: West Indies!



#T20WorldCup |



📸 ICC / Getty "In our togetherness, castles are built."Learning game on game and looking ahead to tomorrow's matchNext up: West Indies! #BackingGreen ☘️🏏📸 ICC / Getty "In our togetherness, castles are built." Learning game on game and looking ahead to tomorrow's match 🙌 Next up: West Indies!#T20WorldCup | #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 📸 ICC / Getty https://t.co/wIermZv7k4

There is a one percent chance of rain in Cape Town at the start of the game between the West Indies and Ireland. However, the weather will improve as the game progresses, and there is no chance of rain interruptions.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 20 and 19 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be two-to-three degrees down from the original temperature. Cloud cover will be around 45 percent, while humidity is expected to be on the higher side.

WI-W vs IRE-W Squads

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Rashada Williams (wk), Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, and Djenaba Joseph.

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, and Georgina Dempsey.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes