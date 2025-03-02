Wife Anushka Sharma and brother Vikas to attend Virat Kohli's 300th ODI in Dubai in 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI as the Men in Blue take on New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2, in the 2025 Champions Trophy. According to a report by NDTV Sports, his wife Anushka Sharma and brother Vikas Kohli are set to attend his milestone clash in Dubai.

Ad

Kohli will become only the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 ODIs for the country, making it a landmark fixture for him. On this special occasion, his wife Anushka Sharma and brother Vikas Kohli have travelled to Dubai and are expected to cheer for him from the stands.

"Anushka Sharma and Vikas Kohli (Virat Kohli's elder brother) will reach Dubai tomorrow for Virat Kohli's 300th ODI match," a source was quoted as saying earlier.

Ad

Trending

The Indian batter roared back to form and is fresh off his unbeaten hundred in the previous game against Pakistan. It was his 51st ODI hundred and 82nd century in international cricket overall. He also became only the third batter to cross 14000 ODI runs during this knock.

This is also India's final group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Notably, the Men in Blue have already qualified for the semifinals courtesy of their wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Ad

Virat Kohli's ODI career ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand

As Virat Kohli is set to play his landmark 300th ODI for the Men in Blue as they take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, here is a look at his career in the format so far.

The 36-year-old has played 299 ODIs, amassing 14085 runs from 287 innings at an average of 58.20 and a strike-rate of 93.41. As mentioned above, he has 51 hundreds in the format in addition to his 73 half-centuries.

Ad

His highest individual score of 183 came against Pakistan in 2012 during the Asia Cup tournament. Against New Zealand alone, Kohli has played 31 ODIs and has scored 1645 runs at an average of 58.75.

He has a successful record against the Kiwis in this format, scoring six hundreds and nine fifties with a best score of an unbeaten 154.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news