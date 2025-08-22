Wife shares update on Sanju Samson in hospital before playing Kerala Cricket League 2025 in evening [In Pictures]

India cricketer Sanju Samson’s wife, Charulatha Remesh, shared an update on social media on Thursday, August 21, about her husband. Earlier that day, Samson was seen in the hospital with medical strips on his hand, but later he played in the second match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 for the Kochi Blue Tigers (KBT).

Ad

The Tigers won the toss and elected to field, sending the Adani Trivandrum Royals (ART) in to bat. The Royals endured a disappointing outing, being bowled out for 97 runs in 20 overs. In response, the Blue Tigers chased the target comfortably, winning by eight wickets with 49 balls to spare. Saly Viswanath remained unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.

After the match, Charulatha shared an Instagram story noting that while Samson had been in the hospital at 3 pm, he was involved in a runout on the field by 8 pm during Kerala’s T20 league match. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

“My boy.”

Charulatha Remesh's Instgram story (Image via Instagram-@charulatha_remesh)

The Kochi Blue Tigers will take the field for their second match on Saturday, August 23, against the Alleppey Ripples at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ad

Sanju Samson has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup

Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson has been selected for the Men in Blue’s squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The BCCI announced the 15-member team on Tuesday, August 19. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 9, with Suryakumar Yadav’s side placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the hosts, UAE.

Ad

India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news