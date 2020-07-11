I will have an advantage when BCCI starts camp: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami also feels that while lockdown helps in getting some rest and physically fit, it also has its cons.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami believes that he will have an advantage over other bowlers whenever the training camp, with a view of returning to international cricket, is scheduled by the BCCI. Mohammed Shami has been training at his ancestral home in Sahaspur, which has a facility for net practice and thus has the rhythm. The Bengal fast bowler also believes that he is in the right mental space and cannot wait to get back on to the field.

"Obviously I will have an advantage as I have been training quite regularly. This is different from an injury-induced break. I have been in good rhythm, and luckily, I don't feel any stiffness while bowling full tilt. This is a phase when you always know that you are there and it's a matter of time to get that rhythm back. It bolsters your confidence," Mohammed Shami was quoted as saying by PTI.

Lockdown helps to get physically fitter but you lose rhythm: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami believes that having a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic has both advantages and disadvantages.

On one hand, the Indian team received a much-needed break; something which they do not get due to their packed international schedule. The break would have helped the players get fitter physically.

But on the other hand, there was no cricket played for over three months, and bowlers also may have lost their rhythm.

"There are two ways to look at it. The Indian team always has a packed schedule and it was a good break which allowed a tired body to heal. While on one side, you gain physically, become fitter and stronger with a lot of training but not playing the sport means that at the same time the rhythm is not there. Obviously, it's something where you will find the difference. So there are pros and cons and it's about managing your body," Mohammed Shami asserted.

The Indian team have been highly competitive in foreign conditions especially in the last couple of years and their bowling attack has been a significant part of that success. So the Indian team will be hopeful that Mohammed Shami and co will find their rhythm, especially with the tour to Australia coming up towards the end of the year.