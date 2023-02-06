"Will be the biggest turning point in Indian women’s cricket" - WV Raman on the introduction of WPL

Former Indian batter WV Raman feels the Women's Premier League (WPL) will bring in a new dawn in women's cricket in the country. India have longed for a women's version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will finally happen in March this year.

It will be a five-team competition with players from all over the world participating in the much-awaited tournament. Teams from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow will be part of the inaugural WPL.

Speaking on the massive development, Raman stated it will not be long before India become a force to reckon with in women's international cricket.

"I think it’s going to be massive because we all are aware of how well the girls have been playing in the last few years and everybody has obviously waiting for something that this to happen something like this to happen and now that it is happening," Raman told News18 Cricketnext.

"I’m sure that this will be the biggest turning point in Indian women’s cricket," he added. "You see, a lot of exciting talent and you will also see a lot of people taking up cricket which is fantastic and I’m sure it won’t be long before India becomes a huge force in this vertical as well, in international cricket."

The WPL auction is slated to take place in the second week of February, with the tournament likely to start on March 4 and conclude on March 24 before IPL 2023 commences.

As many as 1000 players have registered for the mega auction, including some heavyweight names like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Alyssa Healy.

"Nothing has been finalized as of yet" - WV Raman on his chances of coaching a side

Recent reports have suggested that WV Raman has been approached by the Delhi franchise to take up the head coach role. The former India Women coach revealed that nothing has been finalized as of yet.

"All I can see as of now is that nothing has been finalized as of yet and if something transpires maybe you will get to know so very much sooner than I do," he added. "There was a little bit of discussion but it’s not gone into the next stage."

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad franchise have appointed Rachael Haynes as their head coach, while Charlotte Edwards has been handed the job of the Mumbai franchise.

