"Asia Cup has become like a cup of tea" - Salman Butt reacts as ACC postpones decision on Asia Cup 2023 venue

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt took a sly dig at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after it postponed its decision on the venue for the Asia Cup 2023.

ACC executives met in Bahrain on Saturday, February 4, to make a decision on the venue for the continental competition. However, they failed to reach a conclusion and a final decision is expected when they meet once again in March.

Butt reckons that the situation is beyond everyone's control and hopes that the issue will be resolved soon.

"The Asia Cup has become like a cup of tea as it is being offered to everyone," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "We will have to wait until March. But it is something that is beyond everyone's control. There is a lot of speculation. I hope that things improve and the issue is resolved amicably."

The uncertainty around the 2023 Asia Cup began in October when ACC president and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the tournament will not be played in Pakistan as India cannot travel to the neighboring nation due to political tensions.

Other participating teams are also being asked to get their government's approval on whether they can travel to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, according to several reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi told Shah that if India don't visit Pakistan, the Men in Green will consider not traveling for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

"A tournament without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have the sponsors back out" - BCCI official on Asia Cup 2023

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1

Big things await Asian Cricket in 2023! The Asian Cricket Council recently held its Executive Board Meeting in Bahrain.Big things await Asian Cricket in 2023! bit.ly/3HYos0W The Asian Cricket Council recently held its Executive Board Meeting in Bahrain.Big things await Asian Cricket in 2023! bit.ly/3HYos0W https://t.co/SmUK7eGH3i

While there is still a month left before the official decision, a BCCI official in the know-how of the developments stated that the tournament will most likely be shifted out of Pakistan.

"With India deciding against travelling to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted. A tournament without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have the sponsors back out," the official said to PTI.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the front-runner to host the Asia Cup once again after staging the T20 format last year.

Also Read: "We had to build the pressure right from the start" - RP Singh on why Virender Sehwag was given 1st ball during bowl-out vs PAK in 2007 World T20

Poll : 0 votes