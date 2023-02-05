"We had to build the pressure right from the start" - RP Singh on why Virender Sehwag was given 1st ball during bowl-out vs PAK in 2007 World T20

Former Indian pacer RP Singh recently revealed why Virender Sehwag was handed the first ball in the bowl-out during the 2007 World T20 game against Pakistan.

Incidentally, before the Super Over came into being, the winner in a tied T20 match used to be decided by a bowl-out, where five bowlers from each side bowl – in legal actions – to an unprotected wicket at the other end. In the end, whichever team hit the stumps most times was adjudged the winner.

The rule gained popularity during the tied India-Pakistan game at the 2007 World T20. After both teams ended at 141, the match went on to a bowl-out.

Pakistan nominated Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Asif, while India lined up Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa.

During a discussion on Jio TV, RP Singh revealed skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Lalchand Rajput made it a point to make every player bowl six deliveries after training.

“We didn't pay much attention to it (before the Pakistan game)," he said. "But after every practice session, Lalchand Rajpoot and MS Dhoni used to give balls to everyone to bowl six balls at the stumps.

"Dhoni and Rajpoot used to note who had hit the wickets most. And Virender Sehwag actually had the 100 percent strike rate in that. That's why he was given the first ball. We had to build the pressure right from the start."

JioCinema @JioCinema



narrates the 🗝️ role in the 2007 T20 World Cup cup



📽️ More such moments on #Sports18 & @ColorsTvTamil



#SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 🗣️:"He stood lower and closer to the stumps to help our bowlers." 🧤 @rpsingh narrates the 🗝️ role @msdhoni played in the bowl out againstin the 2007 T20 World Cup cup📽️ More such moments on #JioCinema 🗣️:"He stood lower and closer to the stumps to help our bowlers." 🧤😎@rpsingh narrates the 🗝️ role @msdhoni played in the bowl out against 🇵🇰 in the 2007 T20 World Cup cup 😍📽️ More such moments on #JioCinema, #Sports18 & @ColorsTvTamil 📺📲#SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 https://t.co/mghyPAzNQu

Sehwag, Harbhajan, and Uthappa made successful attempts for the side, while Pakistan bowlers failed to hit the stumps on all three occasions. As a result, Men in Blue emerged victorious.

"I wasn't there" - RP Singh on India's choices for the bowl-out

The left-arm pacer further went on to add that he wasn't selected among the five bowlers for the bowl-out.

“There were two others who had also been selected for the bowl-out, but they didn't need to bowl there. They were Irfan Pathan and Sreesanth. I wasn't there," RP Singh added.

India and Pakistan met once again in the final and MS Dhoni and Co. defeated their arch-rivals to win the inaugural edition of the World T20, which was later renamed the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan picks India as the winner of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Poll : 0 votes