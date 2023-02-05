Michael Vaughan picks India as the winner of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has backed India to win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match home Test series against Australia is scheduled to get underway in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Vaughan, who is active on Twitter, was asked by a user about his prediction for the all-important Test series between India and Australia.

The former batter voiced his opinion in favor of the home side.

"India will win," Vaughan replied on Twitter.

Incidentally, Team India are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the series held in Australia in 2020-21. India have hosted Australia in 14 Test series and hold an 8-4 lead, with two of the rubbers ending in draws.

The last time Australia won a series in India was in 2004-05 by a 2-1 margin under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist after regular captain Ricky Ponting was sidelined.

The upcoming series is of utmost importance to Rohit Sharma and Co. They will have to win all the Tests to keep themselves afloat for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

India are currently second in the standings after Australia with 58.93 percentage points. They have won eight, lost four, and drawn twice in the 14 games they have played in this edition of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The WTC final is scheduled to take place at the Oval in London in June 2023.

India vs Australia squads

India's squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

