[WATCH] Team India grind out hard in Nagpur ahead of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test vs Australia

Team India have begun their preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The first Test of the four-match home series will get underway in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on social media where the cricketers were seen grinding it out hard at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Sharing insights from the training sessions over the last couple of days, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid stated that they had a good few days of practice where they got to work with players in the build-up to the all-important series.

"It has been a really good couple of days we have had," Dravid said. "We have had a few really long sessions. I think it's really exciting as a coaching staff because you don't actually get times like this due to the amount of cricket we play."

"You don't get time to do a camp or you can get an extended period of time where you get to work with players and build up towards the Test series," he added. "Just to get this week has been really exciting for us and we as a coaching staff have been preparing for this for a month or so. I'm glad it has come together really well."

BCCI @BCCI



hit the ground running for the Preps in full swing #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur Preps in full swing 👌 👌 #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur 👍 👍 https://t.co/LwJUGZ5hPp

Senior players Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma will be back in action against Australia after skipping the T20 series against New Zealand. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been out of action since the Asia Cup 2022, has also joined the camp and will be available for selection.

"Close-in catching will be a very important part of the series" - Indian head coach Rahul Dravid

Dravid further added that they have given special emphasis on close catching as he feels that it will play a crucial role in determining the result of the series.

"Everyone looks in great shape and it's really nice to get the Test team together again," he continued. "Had a lot of white-ball cricket over the last month or so and some of the boys shifting from white-ball to red-ball, so it's nice for them to have that extended period in the nets.

"The surface has been really good here as well," the former Indian cricket added. "I think close-in catching will be a very important part of the series, so there has been a lot of emphasis on close-in catching and slip fielding."

India have won their last two Test series in Australia and will hope to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil.

Also Read: "Don’t think Gill should be asked to come down the order" - Former chief selector MSK Prasad ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Poll : 0 votes