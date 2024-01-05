"Will cherish this for the rest of my life" - David Warner confirms his baggy green being found midway through his farewell Test

Australia opener David Warner was ecstatic after finding his Baggy Green that he lost before the start of his farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Warner's bag containing two caps, including his original from his Test debut in 2011, was found at the team hotel in Sydney. The 37-year-old shared a video on his social media handles, mentioning the loss of his backpack during the commute between Melbourne and Sydney.

Warner again took to his social media handle to express relief at finding his Baggy Green on the morning of Day 3 of the ongoing Test.

"Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news," Warner wrote. "Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management.

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life. It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days."

David Warner had earlier mentioned there would be no repercussions for the person who took the backpack if they returned it.

He used a loaned fresh cap from Cricket Australia for the photoshoots before his final Test and when Australia fielded on the opening day.

David Warner missed out with the bat in the first innings of his farewell Test

David Warner could not capitalize on an early reprieve on the opening day in Sydney.

David Warner looked set for a grand farewell performance in Australia's first innings before being dismissed for 34 against the run of play. The southpaw had a massive let-off when he was dropped on 20 by Saim Ayub but couldn't capitalize on it.

Agha Salman got the better of Warner as he nicked a sharp spinning delivery to Babar Azam at first slip. Despite missing out on a substantial innings, he received a humungous standing ovation from the Sydney crowd as he walked off the field.

However, considering the current match situation, it looks like Warner might have another opportunity with the bat. After Pakistan posted a competitive 313, the hosts slid to 205/5 with the dismissal of Travis Head.

The Aussies are currently battling their way back into the ascendency with Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey involved in a magnificent partnership. The duo have added 74 runs in quick time to help Australia reach 279/5 in 102 overs.

