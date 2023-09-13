"Will cost Pakistan Asia Cup" - Fans react to Fakhar Zaman's omission from the playing XI for the must-win encounter against Sri Lanka

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been dropped from the playing XI for the virtual semifinal against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours of the 2023 Asia Cup on Thursday, September 14.

Fakhar has been in dismal form throughout the tournament, scoring only 61 runs in three innings at an average of 20.33 and a surprisingly low 60.39 strike rate. His labored 50-ball 27, including 35 dot balls, in Pakistan's run chase of 357 in the game against India might have been the dagger blow for the dropping of the opening batter.

The 33-year-old had a sensational start to 2023, scoring a hat-trick of centuries in the home series against New Zealand that resulted in the southpaw being named the Player of the Month for April.

However, Zaman has since had a downward slide in ODIs, having not crossed 35 in his last nine innings with a paltry average of 20.67 at a miserable strike rate of 66.67. Despite impressive overall ODI numbers, with a 45 average at a 90+ strike rate and the ability to produce match-winning knocks, the team management perhaps wanted to put Fakhar out of his misery.

It remains to be seen if this is just a short break for the left-hander to come back rejuvenated for the World Cup or a move pointing towards the direction the team is considering during the Mega event.

Either way, the bold call to axe the veteran opener has evoked mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Certain sections of fans felt the time was right to drop Fakhar, while others were angered by the batter being made the scapegoat for Pakistan's massive defeat to India.

Pakistan make five changes to the Playing XI for Sri Lanka clash

The Men in Green will be without two of their in-form bowlers.

Apart from the omission of Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan have made four other changes to their playing XI following their embarrassing defeat against India for the crunch game against Sri Lanka.

While Fakhar has been replaced by attacking batter Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha also finds himself left out of the playing XI, with the Test sensation Saud Shakeel replacing him.

On the bowling front, the intimidating pace duo Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who suffered injuries during the India clash, have been left out against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan Cricket Board already ruled Naseem out of the remainder of the tournament with a shoulder injury earlier today, and his replacement, Zaman Khan, will get his opportunity in the playing XI immediately.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr will replace Haris Rauf, who has sustained a side strain against India. Rauf is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup, with nine scalps in four games, while Naseem is just behind with seven wickets.

The Men in Green have also recalled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to replace pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, considering the slow and turning pitches in Colombo.

While Sri Lanka were already dealing with a slew of injuries before the start of the Asia Cup, Pakistan has now suffered an identical fate ahead of the do-or-die game. The winner qualifies for the grand finale to face India on Sunday, September 17.