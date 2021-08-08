"Will be crucial for Rohit Sharma to stay at the crease" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes Rohit Sharma is crucial to India's chances of winning the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. The 34-year-old was looking good in the first innings and has got off to a start in the second essay as well.

India still need 157 runs to win and have nine wickets in hand with both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Danish Kaneria feels the way Rohit applied himself late on Day 4 was a good sign. The Hitman will need to continue batting the same way.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained how crucial Rohit Sharma is to India's chances.

"It will be very crucial for Rohit Sharma to stay at the crease because he is looking set. The way he is scoring the runs and also looking solid in defence by coming in the line of the ball, he is looking in good touch," Danish Kaneria stated.

Besides Rohit Sharma, Danish Kaneria also spoke about Pujara

Danish Kaneria feels this innings will also be important for Cheteshwar Pujara. The 33-year-old has been struggling for form, but got a few boundaries at the start of his innings on Day 4.

Kaneria is of the opinion that Pujara can build a strong partnership with Rohit Sharma and lay a platform for a successful Indian chase.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has a good opportunity to finish the match. He can play the whole day and forge a huge partnership with Rohit Sharma. He can also get back among the runs and find form because India's middle-order is struggling at the moment. Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara will need to score runs as while chasing a target, the onus will be on them," Danish Kaneria concluded.

The first hour of play on Day 5 will be crucial. While India will be keen to build on their start, England will look to pick up early wickets.

