"Will definitely be useful" - MSK Prasad wants India to bring back Ravichandran Ashwin for Asia Cup and World Cup

Former India selector MSK Prasad believes that India can benefit by bringing Ravichandran Ashwin back into the ODI team for the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

He reckoned that Ashwin will be effective against lineups like Australia's, which features several left-handed batters. Prasad feels that the seasoned campaigner appears to be in a great state of mind currently and can make a significant impact in the spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka and India.

Speaking to Star Sports, MSK Prasad said:

"I still fancy Ravichandran Ashwin. You are playing in Asian conditions, and I think he is one guy who might be very handy with so many left-handers in the oppositions right now. Australia are filled with left-handers, we have seen that. Ashwin will definitely be useful because he is also in the best state of mind also. He can be handy, especially when you are playing in Sri Lanka and India."

Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin has been a regular member of India's Test team for the past several years. However, the same hasn't been the case in limited-overs cricket.

The Indian team management did entrust him to lead the spin attack during the T20 World Cup in 2021 in the UAE, but he lost his place following the event. His last ODI appearance came in January 2021 against South Africa.

"No amount of bowling in the nets is going to tell you how fit a player is" - Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah

During the same discussion, former India head coach Ravi Shastri emphasised that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will have to prove his fitness in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland.

He suggested that the speedster's fitness cannot be assessed by how he is bowling in the nets. Shastri elaborated:

"You will only know if he is fully fit when you see him playing in matches. That's when you get a fair idea. No amount of bowling in the nets is going to tell you how fit a player is. There's one thing called net fitness, and there's one thing called match fitness. So these three games become very important for Jasprit. He is captaining the side, so he will know exactly how to use himself there, and it will give you a fair idea. And to be fair, the whole world is waiting for him because he is one of those kind of bowlers who rose to the pinnacle so quickly with some brilliant performances."

Bumrah is set to make his much-awaited return from a back injury in the T20I series against Ireland. He will also lead the second-string Indian side. The first match will be played in Dublin on Friday, August 18.