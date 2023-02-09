Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia on Thursday, February 9, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India finished the day with 77/1 on the board at stumps after bundling out Australia for 177.

Australia batted first in the morning after winning the toss. They struggled for runs on a dry surface as Ravindra Jadeja (5/47) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42) spun a web around them with brilliant spells.

In response, Rohit Sharma (56* off 69 balls) batted with positive intent and stitched together a 76-run opening partnership with KL Rahul to round off a great day for the hosts.

While Rohit looked at ease while tackling the Australian spinners on a lively surface, KL Rahul (20) struggled throughout his 71-ball stay at the crease. The Indian batter went into a shell and was beaten on multiple occasions before debutant Todd Murphy dismissed him in the 23rd over to claim his maiden Test wicket.

Fans were disappointed to witness a timid performance from KL Rahul on Thursday. They reckoned that he wasted yet another opportunity and felt sympathetic towards Shubman Gill, who could not find a place in the team.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions about the Indian opener in this regard:

Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ @nanuramu #INDvAUS That’s the end of it! #KLRahul . Don’t see India batting in this test again. Don’t think KL Rahul should get to play another test for India. Instead of embarrassing him further, can’t they drop him? #CricketTwitter That’s the end of it! #KLRahul. Don’t see India batting in this test again. Don’t think KL Rahul should get to play another test for India. Instead of embarrassing him further, can’t they drop him? #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS

Vaibhav @vabby_16



I think we should keep KL in side so opposition has some chance of happiness...



#INDvAUS

#INDvsAUS @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul gone again 20 3rd highest score..I think we should keep KL in side so opposition has some chance of happiness... @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul gone again 20 3rd highest score..I think we should keep KL in side so opposition has some chance of happiness...#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS https://t.co/wC9FPV57Zr

Aman @AmanHasNoName_2 Great gesture by KL Rahul to give the young debutant Todd Murphy his first test wicket.



Selfish Rohit would never think about youngsters. Great gesture by KL Rahul to give the young debutant Todd Murphy his first test wicket. Selfish Rohit would never think about youngsters.

Srijit Mukherji @srijitspeaketh If you have to love someone, love the person like how the selectors love KL Rahul. If you have to love someone, love the person like how the selectors love KL Rahul.

rombanallaver @rombanallaver @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul scored his average of 20 runs. Dropping the in-form Gill makes his selection ludicrous. KL Rahul is just a Pathetic man. @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul scored his average of 20 runs. Dropping the in-form Gill makes his selection ludicrous. KL Rahul is just a Pathetic man. https://t.co/z4mMlIcdJY

Arani Basu @AraniBasuTOI

PS: This is information & not my opinion #BGT KL Rahul is considered a BIG player in Indian cricket by team management and selectors. Almost in the league of Kohli and Rohit. So, his pedigree shouldn’t be doubted and will be given as much time as possible to find form.PS: This is information & not my opinion #INDvsAUS KL Rahul is considered a BIG player in Indian cricket by team management and selectors. Almost in the league of Kohli and Rohit. So, his pedigree shouldn’t be doubted and will be given as much time as possible to find form.PS: This is information & not my opinion #INDvsAUS #BGT

Vaibhav @vabby_16

Will favouritism ever end in Indian cricket? As a fan it's becoming hard to watch any game with Kl Rahul involved in it.



*Your every like nd retweet means you also want kl rahul dropped



#INDvsAUS

#INDvAUS @CricCrazyJohns We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from indian squad.Will favouritism ever end in Indian cricket? As a fan it's becoming hard to watch any game with Kl Rahul involved in it.*Your every like nd retweet means you also want kl rahul dropped @CricCrazyJohns We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from indian squad.Will favouritism ever end in Indian cricket? As a fan it's becoming hard to watch any game with Kl Rahul involved in it.*Your every like nd retweet means you also want kl rahul dropped#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS https://t.co/76F1RkczZ1

sapan kumar pathy @Sapankumarpathy

#INDvAUS As always kl Rahul is the biggest fraud of world cricket As always kl Rahul is the biggest fraud of world cricket #INDvAUS

stalkky 🚩 @SanakiBoy KL Rahul is helping Australia to put some pressure on India... KL Rahul is helping Australia to put some pressure on India...

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08 Shubman Gill waiting for KL Rahul Shubman Gill waiting for KL Rahul 😅 https://t.co/HEhVsvPMby

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah POV : Last day of being KL Rahul fan POV : Last day of being KL Rahul fan 😭 https://t.co/l55Zs2Pswk

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah As soon as KL Rahul starts batting, it gives me anxiety! As soon as KL Rahul starts batting, it gives me anxiety!

Deepa 🇮🇳 @Deepa_Gurukkal



Better than



#INDvsAUS Don't know what talent the #BCCI sees in KL Rahul that he is given a chance instead of a talented inform player like Gill.Better than #KLRahul , you should have given Prithvi Shaw chance, these boys are spoiling themselves in Ranji.और मैच में कचरा खेल रहा है Why? Don't know what talent the #BCCI sees in KL Rahul that he is given a chance instead of a talented inform player like Gill. Better than #KLRahul , you should have given Prithvi Shaw chance, these boys are spoiling themselves in Ranji.और मैच में कचरा खेल रहा है Why? #INDvsAUS https://t.co/nIOmn4LPkP

MTvalluvan @MTvalluvan

#INDvAUS

#RohitSharma𓃵

#INDvsAUS Shubman Gill & Prithvi Shaw Fans watching KL Rahul getting out to a Rookie Spinner after Scratching for 20 odd runs be Shubman Gill & Prithvi Shaw Fans watching KL Rahul getting out to a Rookie Spinner after Scratching for 20 odd runs be#INDvAUS#RohitSharma𓃵#INDvsAUS https://t.co/4D2txVniwP

ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ | Abhishek @gundigre KL Rahul's test career is probably been put to eternal rest.

Unless he gets a chance to do something in the 2nd innings KL Rahul's test career is probably been put to eternal rest.Unless he gets a chance to do something in the 2nd innings

"Why can't he be dropped?" - Kapil Dev on KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill vice-captain debate for opening spot

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev opined that the vice-captain is not undroppable from the team when the situation demands the move. Going into the Test, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were in contention for one opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Uncut' ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series Test, Kapil Dev highlighted the importance of keeping the team's interests above everything else while selecting the playing XI. He said:

"Why can't he be dropped? There should be no such rule. You need to look at team combination, who do we need. It is not necessary. In Indian cricket, I don't think there is ever a vice-captain. Back in the day, we had a new VC in every Test match."

Kapil Dev added:

"KL Rahul is a very mature player; I even consider him to be a fine batter but if he doesn't fit in the team, then let it be. The team comes first and I guess for that the captain and the management needs to take a call. Some players are lucky. Rahul Dravid too played many such matches where he was made to keep wickets."

Do you agree with Kapil Dev's assessment? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

