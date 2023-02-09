Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia on Thursday, February 9, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India finished the day with 77/1 on the board at stumps after bundling out Australia for 177.
Australia batted first in the morning after winning the toss. They struggled for runs on a dry surface as Ravindra Jadeja (5/47) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42) spun a web around them with brilliant spells.
In response, Rohit Sharma (56* off 69 balls) batted with positive intent and stitched together a 76-run opening partnership with KL Rahul to round off a great day for the hosts.
While Rohit looked at ease while tackling the Australian spinners on a lively surface, KL Rahul (20) struggled throughout his 71-ball stay at the crease. The Indian batter went into a shell and was beaten on multiple occasions before debutant Todd Murphy dismissed him in the 23rd over to claim his maiden Test wicket.
Fans were disappointed to witness a timid performance from KL Rahul on Thursday. They reckoned that he wasted yet another opportunity and felt sympathetic towards Shubman Gill, who could not find a place in the team.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions about the Indian opener in this regard:
"Why can't he be dropped?" - Kapil Dev on KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill vice-captain debate for opening spot
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev opined that the vice-captain is not undroppable from the team when the situation demands the move. Going into the Test, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were in contention for one opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma.
Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Uncut' ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series Test, Kapil Dev highlighted the importance of keeping the team's interests above everything else while selecting the playing XI. He said:
"Why can't he be dropped? There should be no such rule. You need to look at team combination, who do we need. It is not necessary. In Indian cricket, I don't think there is ever a vice-captain. Back in the day, we had a new VC in every Test match."
Kapil Dev added:
"KL Rahul is a very mature player; I even consider him to be a fine batter but if he doesn't fit in the team, then let it be. The team comes first and I guess for that the captain and the management needs to take a call. Some players are lucky. Rahul Dravid too played many such matches where he was made to keep wickets."
Do you agree with Kapil Dev's assessment? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.
Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.