"Will feel lucky to produce such an innings in front of Sachin Tendulkar" - Virat Kohli's coach on Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has insisted that getting his maiden T20I hundred with the great Sachin Tendulkar watching from the stands was a memorable moment for Shubman Gill.

Tendulkar was invited by the BCCI to felicitate India's victorious Women's U19 T20 World Cup squad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Gill, with his incredible knock of 126*(63), lit up the atmosphere and proved that he had the ability to play all formats.

Speaking to India News, here's what Rajkumar Sharma had to say about Shubman Gill:

"Shubman will feel lucky to produce such an innings in front of Sachin Tendulkar. The kind of shots that he played and the way he dominated the bowlers, even Sachin would have loved his knock. Be it a spinner or a pacer, he looked to bat fearlessly and continued the carnage."

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi, who was also present in the discussion, praised Gill for his incredible knock too. Here's what he commented on the youngster's consistency:

"Shubman Gill's recent performances have been heartening to see. Every time he plays such a knock, you feel you won't be able to see this magic again. But now he has made a habit of playing such incredible knocks and that shows his hunger for runs. He shouldn't be compared to Sachin or Virat straightaway, but definitely has the potential to become a star in all three formats."

"Shubman Gill has the potential to become the greatest player of next generation" - Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma also lauded Shubman Gill for the calmness and temperament that he has shown for India at just 23 years of age. With time on Gill's side, Rajkumar feels the youngster could become one of the best players of the next generation.

On this, he stated:

"It's too early to say for sure, but he (Gill) does have the potential to become the greatest player of the next generation. He has a solid technique, temperament and also the hunger to score big runs. When you're so calm at such a young age and have a good work ethic, you have the makings of a great player."

Gill might also get a chance to play in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy just in case Shreyas Iyer fails to recover from his back injury.

