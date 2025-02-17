"Will be foolish to risk his career for three matches" - 2017 winner makes huge statement on star pacer ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes the side should not risk playing speedster Haris Rauf in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy if he hasn't fully recovered from injury. Rauf sustained a muscular strain in the opening match of the recently concluded home tri-series against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old bowled only 6.2 overs in the contest before walking off the field with the injury. He missed the rest of the series, leaving his participation for the Champions Trophy in doubt.

The PCB issued a statement soon after Rauf's injury, confirming the lack of severity of the same.

"Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February," read the statement.

While recent reports have also suggested Rauf's return on time for the mega event, Amir questioned the urge to rush the pacer back onto the field in a recent interview.

"If Haris Rauf has a side strain, he cannot recover fully before six weeks. If it’s just stiffness, then that’s different. If it is a grade one or two side strain, no matter what, it will take six weeks, and then the rehab starts. I think it will be foolish to risk his career for three matches of a tournament because he won’t be able to give his 100 per cent," he said [quoted by A Sports].

Amir added:

"I got this injury during PSL a couple of years ago. If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don’t think he [Haris Rauf] can play the Champions Trophy."

Pakistan struggled in Rauf's absence, losing both games to New Zealand in the home tri-series. Their opening Champions Trophy encounter will be against the same opponent in Karachi on February 19.

Haris Rauf was instrumental in Pakistan's recent ODI series win in Australia

Rauf helped Pakistan pull off a memorable series win down under [Credit: Getty]

Haris Rauf was at his devastating best in the three-match ODI series in Australia in November 2024. The speedstser picked up 10 wickets at an average of 12 and an economy of 5 to help Pakistan pull off a 2-1 series win.

Rauf was named the Player of the Series as he produced a five-wicket haul in the series-leveling second ODI and enjoyed figures of 2/24 in 7 overs in the series decider. The pacer has been a key cog in the Pakistan lineup over the past few years for his ability to play the enforcer role in the middle overs.

Rauf has picked up 83 wickets in his 46-match ODI career at an impressive average of 25.73, with two five-wicket and four four-wicket hauls.

