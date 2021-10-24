×
"Sunday night + India Pakistan match, Whateyyy combo" - Fans react as India takes on Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup 

Modified Oct 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is all set to get underway in Dubai tonight. Cricket fans all over the globe are excited to witness the action as both teams look strong on paper. It is the first Super 12 game for India and Pakistan in this tournament.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first in the contest. Both veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik found a place in Pakistan playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin failed to get a spot in the Indian playing XI as they opted to go in with three pacers and two spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy will be the spinners in the side.

Here are the playing XIs:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

After the toss, fans took to Twitter to show their anticipation for this clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. They gave their opinions on playing XIs and also trolled Virat Kohli for losing yet another toss.

Here are some of the best reactions:

It's not a lockdown… It's 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 for 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰
#OneFamily #T20WorldCup  #INDvPAK #IndvsPak #indiaVsPakistan https://t.co/0sphvU1Hnl
Sunday night + India Pakistan match... Whateyyy combo 😍🔥🔥#INDvPAK https://t.co/tlOPujOc3W
#INDvPAK
Kohli to Dhoni while leaving the dressing room: https://t.co/E7cXtlKK2V
NATIONAL ANTHEM .. Goosebumps moment.. 🔥#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2021 #India https://t.co/dxC4SpoJiQ
Pakistan Caption reaction about Baap(Father) and kohli😂😂😂😂😂😂#INDvPAK #PakVsInd #T20WorldCup2021 #TeamIndia https://t.co/pBCjkLMFD7
Will do Karwa Chauth fast for Rohit Sharma from next year if he scores 50.
#TeamIndia batting first, have a feeling they will come out all guns blazing!Shardul Thakur missing out a bit of a surprise to me 😲Cracker waiting in store! #INDvPAK #IndvsPak #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #ICCT20WorldCup #Cricket
Finally got to see @msdhoni in this Jersey😭💙 https://t.co/qBqGIr2YF0
Will do Karwa Chauth fast for Rohit Sharma from next year if he scores 50.
Goosebumps ❤😭 #India #indiaVsPakistan https://t.co/T5uonOzA3q
Fantastic atmosphere at Dubai. The Mother of all battles, lot of anticipation from this match. Hopefully we will get to see a fascinating game of cricket. Come on India ! #INDvPAK https://t.co/jrL3z9ndZd
#INDvPAK #IndvsPak #IndiaVsPak
Sania Mirza situation today 😏 https://t.co/h5I1hW0YUV

India-Pakistan is a very special game: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik recently gave his opinion on what makes India versus Pakistan games special.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik disclosed every player who participates in this match would cherish the memories for a long time. In this regard, he elaborated and said:

"India-Pakistan is a very special game. Every player who has played those matches will tell you it's a great game to be a part of. One of those memories that you always take home with you when you finish your career, you look and back go, 'Wow! That was one of the best moments of my life.'"

Team India are unbeaten against Pakistan in World Cup matches so far. Virat Kohli and co. will be looking to extend this record and begin their World Cup campaign with a victory tonight.

