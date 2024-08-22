"Will be very keen to dominate" - Matthew Hayden looking forward to seeing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has earmarked Steve Smith and Virat Kohli to stamp their authority in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2024-25. The Queenslander reckons the two nearing the end of their careers will motivate them to do so even more.

Smith and Kohli are part of the Fab 4 and have been amongst the most prolific run-getters of all time. Kohli, who debuted in Test cricket in 2011, witnessed his turning point during the 2014-15 series Down Under when he struck over 650 runs. Smith, meanwhile, averages 65.87 against India with nine Test tons.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards on Wednesday, August 21, Hayden opined:

"Cricket is a game of momentum and I'm sure those two players, coming now to the later pages of their cricketing careers, will be very keen to dominate the landscape through the summer. That's their nature. They do it in very different ways, very different styles, but certainly they really are the key to the Australian summer."

Smith and Kohli faced off in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last year. While the latter managed scores of 14 and 49, his Australian counterpart made 121 and 34 as the Baggy Greens won by 209 runs.

"Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is an exciting prospect to see how he'll play" - Matthew Hayden

With opener Yashasvi Jaiswal making a thunderous start to his Test career, Hayden reckons his battle with off-spinner Nathan Lyon should be mouth-watering. The 103-Test veteran added:

"Isn't it great that the series is shaping up the bare-heavyweight bout, someone like the GOAT going after , what is in my opinion one of the key assets for Indian cricket. Yes he's certainly proving to be that. Young Jaiswal is an exciting prospect to see how he'll play."

"He is a package. His ability in particular to get on the up through the covers is phenomenal. That'll also have its vulnerabilities. I'm looking forward to seeing how he adjusts on bouncy tracks."

The five-Test series between Australia and India begins on November 22 in Perth.

