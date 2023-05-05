"Will be like taking a huge step back" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's restoration as Test captain

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh underlined that making Virat Kohli the Test captain will be a massive step back. While Harbhajan admits that Kohli's record as captain is outstanding, the 41-year-old reckons India should look towards the future.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri earlier said he would like to see Kohli captain India one last time. The former all-rounder also said he would have urged the right-handed batter to lead in the Edgbaston Test against England last year had he still been the coach.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Harbhajan highlighted that India will cease to move forward if Kohli is reinstated as captain. The 103-Test veteran said:

"This will be like taking a huge step back. If you keep moving back, how will you move forward? Not that Virat was a bad captain. Till the time he was in charge, Virat was brilliant. Look at this record – the Test wins at home and overseas – it speaks for itself. He's delivered the results too. But I definitely believe that if Rohit is not playing or is injured or whatever be the reason, we should look at someone else."

Kohli's record as Test captain is hugely formidable and is the most successful when it comes to India. The 33-year-old has captained them in 68 Tests, leading to 40 wins.

"Firstly, Virat won't do it" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh also claimed that Viral Kohli won't accept the role if given again permanently, but feels he can fill in for a one-off game. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"If it comes to the one-off match, then yes, Virat can take charge. But not otherwise. If it's a big match like a WTC final, why not? But if you look at a 4-match series where Rohit is not available, then that is the time to invest in a new captain. But if you go back to Virat in a long series, that is not a step in the right direction. Firstly, Virat won't do it, and even if he does, it will send an indication that we haven't prepared the next captain."

India's next Test is against Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, starting on June 7.

