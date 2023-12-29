"Will be a little harsh to drop Prasidh Krishna " - Sanjay Manjrekar after 1st IND vs SA Test

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna had an ordinary Test debut, failing to make a significant impact in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

The youngster conceded 93 runs in 20 overs while picking just a single wicket. Despite the underwhelming outing, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that it won't be fair to drop Prasidh after just one match.

Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"It will be a little harsh to drop Prasidh Krishna after one because, if you look at him, he is not somebody who hits the deck hard. He sort of uses his height. Anything that he pitches up is a bit floaty. The only ball that has a bit of pace and strength are short balls."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Rahul Dravid-led team management to give Prasidh another chance. He, however, suggested that if Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli were still at the helm of the Test team, they would have made the bold decision of dropping the bowler.

"If Mukesh Kumar plays, I don't think too many people will be unhappy. They will be looking at how he is bowling in the nets and think if it is fair on Prasidh Krishana because that is something the new management cares about, giving a fair run. The earlier team management would have been ruthless. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were trigger-happy with such things. These guys might give one more go. But it is a two-match series, they might be keen to make changes," Manjrekar added.

India lost the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 32 runs after registering totals of 245 and 131 in the first and second innings, respectively. South Africa, on the other hand, ended up scoring 408 runs in their innings.

"Shardul Thakur plays because he can bat" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Along with Prasidh Krishna, blowing all-rounder Shardul Thakur also struggled to get going with the ball in the Boxing Day Test. He was the most expensive Indian bowler in the match, giving away 101 runs in 19 overs.

Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Thakur is expected to feature in the playing XI because of his batting prowess. He mentioned that the Men in Blue prefer having depth in their batting lineup in overseas Tests, adding:

"Shardul Thakur plays because he can bat. He plays especially in foreign conditions because India is always a little wary of their batting, and you saw why India is a little uncertain about their batting, and hence, Shardul Thakur tends to make the playing XI."

Thakur finished with a solitary scalp. While he chipped in with a useful 24-run knock in the first innings, he was dismissed for just two runs in the second essay.

